Minister Galant: We won't allow the enemy to establish itself in Syria

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant commented, Monday, on what is happening on the northern border of Israel.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sderot, the retired general said, "We have vested interests. We cannot allow the enemy to go out and reach a point of departure from which he will prevail over us in a future war." He added, "We will not allow Syria to become a springboard for the transfer of weapons to Lebanon that violate the [strategic] balance and the creation of an Iranian army that threatens from the heart of Syria and opens a new front on the Golan Heights."