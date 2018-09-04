Education Minister: Holocaust remembrance comes from education

Ahead of Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day, Education Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that "Holocaust remembrance comes from education, especially in the coming years when the living testimony of Holocaust survivors will no longer be here to tell the story."

Bennett continued, "The imparting of memory is a primary national mission. As a member of a family that survived the hardships of the Holocaust, I see importance in imparting the heritage to future generations, and unfortunately, today we are witness to Holocaust denial and growing anti-Semitic activity. We are strong and united against such extremist voices. The State of Israel is a nation that has survived the hardships of the Holocaust, and it is important to pass on the legacy to future generations. The State of Israel of our present day is proof of our victory."