Top IDF brass attend pre-Holocaust Day seminar at Yad Vashem

The Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution held a seminar on Monday for the General Staff Forum of the Israel Defense Forces, headed by Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

In the framework of the seminar, Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev presented the special collection "I heard your Voice", produced by Yad Vashem and the IDF's Education and Youth Corps for discussions on the Holocaust between officers and soldiers. The collection allows one to listen to the voices of those who were murdered and survivors, and to read their words. These texts open a window to understanding how Jews experienced and understood events when they occurred, when they did not know what the future held for them.