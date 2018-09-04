PM meets members of Goldin and Shaul families

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Monday with relatives of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, declared killed in action during 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza. Hamas has been holding the bodies of the two soldiers in addition to as many as three living Israelis who entered Gaza after the conflict as bargaining chips for the release of security prisoners held by Israel.

Netanyahu updated the families on the continuing efforts to return the Israelis, saying, "The Israeli government is acting in open and covert ways in order to bring back IDF soldiers and civilians from Hamas captivity."