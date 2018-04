(AFP) - Three Iranian fighters were killed Monday in a strike attributed to Israel on a Syrian airbase in the province of Homs, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

Blaming the "Zionist regime", the news agency said "three defenders of the shrines... fell as martyrs" in the attack on the base, publishing the names and photos of the three young men. The Tehran government uses the term "defenders of the shrines" to refer to Iranian fighters in Iraq and Syria.