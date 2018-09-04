Hebrew University biomedical engineer honored in US

(JTA) Director Yaacov Nahmias of the Alexander Grass Center for Bioengineering at the Hebrew University, who created cultured meat technology, was inducted as a fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering on Sunday in Washington DC. He is the fourth Israeli ever to be accepted to AIMBE.

Nachmias invented Future Meat, the process for growing meat in a cultured medium that could reduce the need for slaughterhouses and which already has become a topic of conversation in the world of kashrut. He also founded Tissue Dynamics, which has created a platform that mimics human biology to provide toxicity and efficacy screening services. This technology will enable thousands of laboratories to study fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis, drug toxicity and liver cancer at a much lower cost.