16:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 PM congratulates Hungarian counterpart on re-election Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu telephoned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday to congratulate him on his victory in Sunday's elections.



Netanyahu invited Orban to visit Israel and thanked him for Hungary's support for Israel in international forums. ► ◄ Last Briefs