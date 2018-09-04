A court has extended the detention of two suspects from the southern region who were arrested on suspicion of bribery and fraud.
The suspects were previously connected to the Neot Hovav Council, south of Be'er Sheva'.
News BriefsNissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18
Detention extended for 2 suspects of corruption offenses in the south
