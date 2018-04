14:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Iran: US will 'regret it' if they violate the deal Read more Rouhani says Iran 'more ready than US thinks,' warns US will see results of canceling deal 'in less than a week.' ► ◄ Last Briefs