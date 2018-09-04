Two youths arrested during Samaria demolitions

IDF and Border Guard forces have been operating in recent hours in the demolition of structures in several outposts in the Samaria area. The forces have demolished structures so far near the community of Har Bracha and near Itamar.

During the demolition of a building near Itamar, two youths were arrested. A lawyer from the Honenu organization is examining the reason for the arrest. The forces arrived at the Shilo area apparently to destroy other structures at the Geulat Tzion outpost. A few boys are barricaded on the roof of a building there.