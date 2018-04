13:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 IDF won't ask new recruits for their opinion on LGBTs Read more IDF receives order not to ask new recruits for their opinions on LGBTs, whether women should serve in combat roles. ► ◄ Last Briefs