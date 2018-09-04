President's Residence confirms Olmert submitted request

The Office of the President confirmed that former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert submitted a request to delete his criminal record.

"An application for amnesty on behalf of Ehud Olmert was transferred today to the President's Residence with a request to cancel the statute of limitations and the period of erasure of the criminal record in his case. The request will be transferred to the relevant officials and, after the required legal opinions are given, a request for the decision of the president will be brought, as is customary."