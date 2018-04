The press council called for an investigation into the circumstances of the death of PA journalist Yasser Murtega from IDF fire during attempts to stop riots on the fence in the Gaza Strip.

"IDF commanders must act to internalize the need to protect the press on both sides of the fence and in extreme scenarios, as well. The council will closely monitor the investigation into the death of Murtega and publish its findings after the investigation is completed, "the report said.