A military airbase belonging to the Assad regime near the Syrian city of Homs was attacked with missiles on Sunday night, Syrian media reported.
It was also reported that the Syrian army responded to the attack.
News BriefsNissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18
Report: Military airbase attacked in Syria
