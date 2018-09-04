The United Nations Security Council will meet twice on Monday to discuss the deadly chemical attack in Syria, Reuters reported.
The Council will meet twice following rival requests by Russia and the United States, the report said.
|
03:45
Reported
News BriefsNissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18
Security Council to meet following Syria chemical attack
The United Nations Security Council will meet twice on Monday to discuss the deadly chemical attack in Syria, Reuters reported.
The Council will meet twice following rival requests by Russia and the United States, the report said.
Last Briefs