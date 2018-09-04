Agricultural terror rages: Where is the government?

Agricultural terrorism reached the fields of Kibbutz Mizra in the Jezreel Valley on Sunday night, when dozens of drums for laying irrigation pipes that were supposed to be spread over 300 dunams of sunflower fields were torched.

The damage is estimated at NIS 200,000 ($56,580), and this incident is not the first. The chairman of the Galilee Development Company notes that before the Passover holiday, agricultural tools were burned in the Galilee, causing damage estimated at NIS 2 million ($565,800).