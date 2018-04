01:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Greenblatt to Hamas: Stop threatening your neighbors Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Sunday urged Gaza’s Hamas rulers to renounce violence and stop threatening Israel. “When the leadership of Gaza renounces violence & ceases to threaten its neighbors, it will find an outstretched hand from the US, ready to help improve the quality of life of its inhabitants. Such a step forward can yield tremendous opportunity,” he tweeted. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs