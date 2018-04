00:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 lngathering and independence - Part 1 Read more Dr. Haggai Ben-Artzi takes Arutz Sheva readers for a tour following the convoys that broke through the road to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs