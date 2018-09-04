23:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Chance of rain through Wednesday morning It will be partly cloudy through Monday with a drop in temperatures and a chance of isolated rain, mainly light, in the north. Tuesday will see occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms in the north and center. There's a chance of light rain in the northern Negev accompanied by a light risk of floods. The rain will weaken in the afternoon and the temperature will drop below average. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with light rain in the north and center until about noon. It will be slightly warmer but still cooler than usual. Temperatures will rise to their seasonal average on Thursday under clear to partly cloudy skies. Monday highs:

Jerusalem, Haifa: 19Celsius/66Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 25C/77F; Golan Heights: 21/69;

Tel Aviv: 20/68; Be'er Sheva': 23/73; Dead Sea, Eilat: 29/84 ► ◄ Last Briefs