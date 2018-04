22:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Grocer burns entire stock after forgetting to sell Chametz Read more Israeli store-owner burns entire stock after forgetting to sell his wares to a non-Jew. 'I don't regret it-Jewish law is Jewish law.' ► ◄ Last Briefs