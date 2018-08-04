21:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 UN Security Council to discuss Syria's chemical weapons attack The UN Security Council has scheduled a meeting on Monday to discuss Syria's chemical weapons attack. The discussion will take place at the request of the United States and other member states. ► ◄ Last Briefs