Regev: It's a joy that personal matters have been set aside

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev has praised the compromise between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, according to which Netanyahu will light a torch at the torchlighting ceremony on Independence Eve but will not speak at length.

Regev said, "I am glad that personal matters have been set aside, and logic and statehood have prevailed." Under the compromise, both men will speak and Regev said the addition of the live appearance by the prime minister "adds honor to the ceremony, the state and society."