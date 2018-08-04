Abbas: No to any initiative not based on PA capital in Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas told a Sunday meeting of the Fatah leadership in Ramallah that "any political initiative will not be acceptable to us if it is not based on a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state."

Regarding reconciliation with Hamas, Abbas said, "We said to Egypt in the clearest possible way: 'Either we will accept all responsibility for Gaza, including security, or we will no longer be responsible for what is happening there.'"