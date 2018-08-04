Compromise: PM will light a torch every decade

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein reached understandings on Sunday that the prime minister will light a torch at the torch-lighting ceremony on the upcoming Independence Day Eve.

The basis for the compromise will be that the prime minister of Israel will be honored to light the torch every decade, and will not make a special speech. The two agreed that the understanding would be anchored in the framework of a government decision and as part of the regulations of the Symbols and Ceremonies Committee. The compromise requires the approval of Culture Minister Miri Regev.