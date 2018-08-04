'We need to enact laws in which the Supreme Court can't intervene'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday, "The Joint List is representatives of terrorist organizations in the Knesset, and unfortunately this is a sign of poverty for Israeli democracy, which allows for the recruitment of a fifth column, as I said, representatives of terrorist organizations who are working to destroy the State of Israel from within."

Interviewed on Radio Darom about members of the Joint List demonstrating against the Israel Defense Forces, the chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu Party said, "We have to act like any healthy people who wants to live must act. That's the way we are too. And with all due respect and appreciation of the Supreme Court, we must go and enact laws that the Supreme Court will not be able to interfere with. We are constantly supporting the passage of [laws] to override [the court]. The High Court must not be allowed to intervene in legislation. There is a separation of powers and it cannot be that the judicial authority intervenes again and again in decisions of the executive or legislative authority."