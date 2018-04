16:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Margalit Zinati from Peki'in will light an Independence Eve torch Margalit Zinati from Peki'in will light an Independence Eve torch. The octogenarian is the last in the line of Jewish residents of the Galilee community who maintained what is claimed to be the longest running Jewish presence in Israel, from the time of the Second Temple. ► ◄ Last Briefs