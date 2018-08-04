15:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 PM meets Knesset speaker regarding torch ceremony Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met today with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein in an attempt to find a compromise for the crisis of the torchlighting ceremony on the eve of Israel's 70th Independence Day.



One possibility that arose during the meeting is that Netanyahu will light a torch but will not speak and Edelstein will attend the event. The prime minister wants a live role in the ceremony because of its round number, having addressed past Independence Eve ceremonies by video. The speaker, who has been the official speaker in the past, has said he will not attend if Netanyahu's request is honored.