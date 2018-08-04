Petition: Let 2 Gaza wounded be treated in Ramallah

The Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel and the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights in Gaza have petitioned the Supreme Court on behalf of two Gazans in serious condition, demanding that they be allowed to leave the Hamas-ruled area to go to Ramallah for urgent medical treatment.

According to the petitioners, they were wounded by Israeli military fire on Land Day and were under immediate danger of amputation of their legs due to the wounds.The referral form from Shifa hospital in Gaza to Istishari Hospital in Ramallah was approved but the requests for passage were denied by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.