Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18

Zionist Union head Avi Gabbay condemns Syrian chlorine attack that killed 150

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay condemned the chemical weapons attack on the Syrian city of Douma that killed 150 civilians.

"Pain and shock accompany the images from Douma," tweeted Gabbay. "When the leader of a small sect bombs his people with chemical weapons and the world is silent, including the United States, it is possible to involve the Talmudic expression "if not for me than who will be"?