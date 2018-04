08:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 Nissan 23, 5778 , 08/04/18 MK Hanin Zouabi calls on 'millions of Palestinians to march on Jerusalem' MK Hanin Zouabi (Joint List) called on millions of Arabs to march on Jerusalem in order to raise awareness of Israel's closure on Gaza. "We have to go out on popular rallies to remind the world of the siege," said Zuabi at the United Nations. "We need millions of Palestinians to march to Jerusalem, that's the aspiration." ► ◄ Last Briefs