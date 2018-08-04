20:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5778 , 07/04/18 Nissan 22, 5778 , 07/04/18 Canada: 14 killed in traffic accident 14 people were killed when a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a truck in Saskatchewan, Canada, Friday. The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the accident occurred. 14 other people were injured in the accident. ► ◄ Last Briefs