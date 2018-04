11:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5778 , 04/04/18 Nissan 19, 5778 , 04/04/18 3,000 guests attend Passover seder in central Moscow Read more Seders held in all 36 Chabad Houses scattered throughout Moscow, in all yeshivas and public institutions, even in Moscow's Butyrka prison. ► ◄ Last Briefs