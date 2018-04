10:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5778 , 04/04/18 Nissan 19, 5778 , 04/04/18 Agriculture Minister thanks world Judea and Samaria supporters Read more Charoset from Golan and wine from Shomron: Israel supporters worldwide receive packages of Judea and Samaria products in honor of Passover. ► ◄ Last Briefs