Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18
Hundreds celebrate Pesach at Rabbi Kook's house
Hundreds visit Rabbi Kook's house in Jerusalem, participate in ceremony to greet one's rabbi on holiday, Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern.