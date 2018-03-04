Innovative surgery to freeze cancer metastasis in the liver

Doctor Yevgeny Solomonov, head of the surgical department at the Ziv/Sieff Medical Center in Safed, has used advanced technology to freeze liver cancer metastasis using liquid nitrogen as part of an operation in a patient with secondary cancer - liver metastasis of cancerous cancer in the colon.

After the left lobe of the liver of the liver was removed, the remaining part of the liver underwent an innovative medical procedure - cryotherapy, which means freezing the metastases using special ProSense devices developed and manufactured by an Israeli company, IceCure Medical. Recent studies have shown that as a result of cryosurgery, the immune system "wakes up", attacks and kills the cancer cells that remain. This treatment has been tried in the past on patients with breast and kidney cancer, but this is the first time in Israel that the treatment is performed in liver cancer, which is considered very complex treatment