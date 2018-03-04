Anti-infiltrator activist welcomes cancellation of UN agreement

Shefi Paz, one of the leaders of the struggle of the residents of South Tel Aviv for the expulsion of the infiltrators, has welcomed the cancellation of the agreement with the United Nations which would have left tens of thousands of infiltrators in Israel.

Paz called the cancellation "a proper decision that cancels the early celebrations of the leftist organizations, headed by the New [Israel] Fund." She added, "The struggle is not over and will not end until the last infiltrator is expelled and sanity is restored to the streets of southern Tel Aviv and the entire State of Israel."