7 arrested in British terror plot

Two men have been detained for questioning in the West Yorkshire town of Dewsbury, south of Leeds, on suspicion of being involved in a terror plot, following reports by local residents of a “loud bang” in the Savile Town neighborhood on Monday night. Two Savile Town residential addresses are being searched by counter-terror officers.

Police said that the arrests were pre-planned, in response to intelligence from the North East Counter Terror Unit. A British Broadcasting Corporation cameraman tweeted that there are seven people in custody in connection with the investigation, which surrounds a possible planned attack in the county.