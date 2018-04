11:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18 Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18 Education Minister: Public school resumes on Sunday Education Minister Naftali Bennett has refuted rumors that the Passover holiday in the education system will continue even after the end of the festival on Saturday night.



Bennett said, "Parents of Israel and Dear Students: To get rid of any doubt, on Sunday, April 8, studies will resume as usual.

Sunday is not a vacation day. Happy holiday!" ► ◄ Last Briefs