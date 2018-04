11:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18 Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18 Kif Tzuba closed to further visitors The management of the Kif Tzuba amusement park at Kibbutz Tzuba in the Jerusalem Hills has announced that the park is crowded with visitors and that no additional visitors can be admitted. ► ◄ Last Briefs