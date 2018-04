11:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18 Nissan 18, 5778 , 03/04/18 4 stun grenades, ammunition seized in Lod residential compound Police have seized four stun grenades and handgun ammunition, hidden in a residential area of Lod.



Two Arabs were detained for questioning at the end of which they were released to five-day house arrest. The investigation is continuing.