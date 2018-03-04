Burgundy, Chianti and Judean Hills?

The Mateh Yehuda Regional Council and the Judea Winery Club have filed an application with the Registrar of Trade Marks, in order to obtain recognition of the growing area of Judean wine grapes as a source name, according to the Law of Sources and Geographical Indications. The request was submitted for the wine region as a whole, as well as for two sub-regions - the "Judean Hills" and the "Judean Slopes".

The council and the wineries are convinced that Yehuda's wine region, as well as other wine regions in Israel, today produce first-class wines that deserve official recognition like Burgundy in France and Chianti in Italy. Last week the region hosted a delegation from the European Union on the subject of developing geographical indications. The delegation toured three local wineries (Sorek, Castel and Katalav) and was exposed to extensive wine activity in the region.