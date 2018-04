Police arrested 33 people, Monday evening, on suspicion of being members of criminal organizations in the Be'er Sheva' and Ashkelon areas which harmed and endangered innocent people. They were charged with offenses involving violence, weapons and arson.

Weaponry and other evidence was seized in pre-dawn raids in southern Israel which followed an undercover operation. The suspects face remand hearings in the Be'er Sheva' Magistrates Court.