Former Minister Rafi Eitan: The political system misses Olmert

Former minister and Mossad intelligence chief Rafi Eitan said Tuesday that he supports removing the moral-turpitude ban on returning to office imposed on former prime minister Ehud Olmert, claiming that Olmert's image is lacking in the political system.

Interviewed by Radio 103FM, Eitan said, "The man served his sentence, sat in prison and I have no doubt that his image is lacking in the public political system of the State of Israel. He can still contribute beyond many others who are around today. It's important to strengthen the political system with people like Olmert, no matter which side they are on the political map."