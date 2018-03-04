23:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Nissan 17, 5778 , 02/04/18 Unseasonably warm Wednesday through Friday It will be partly cloudy overnight with a chance of mist in the southern and central Mediterranean coastal plain and the northern Negev. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a significant drop in temperature. Clear to partly cloudy on Wednesday with a significant rise in temperature to above average. Strong winds are expected in the northern mountains in the morning, giving way to strong winds along the coast in the afternoon. Thursday will be slightly warmer under partly cloudy skies with strong easterly winds during the morning in the northern and central mountains. There's a chance of isolated showers in the south. Fair on Friday with a drop in temperature, mainly in the coastal plain and the northern Negev, but the temperatures will remain above average, mainly in the mountains and inland regions. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 26Celsius/69Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 26C/78F; Golan Heights: 23/73

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 20/68, Be'er Sheva': 24/75; Dead Sea: 29/84;

Eilat: 31/87 ► ◄ Last Briefs