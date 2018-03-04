PM suspends infiltrator agreement

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Monday evening that he is suspending the new infiltrator agreement that was announced during the afternoon. Writing on his Facebook page, Netanyahu outlined the series of events that led to the new agreement and continued, "However, I am attentive to you, first and foremost to the residents of South Tel Aviv. Therefore, I decided to meet, along with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, representatives of the residents tomorrow morning."

Netanyahu concluded, "In the meantime, I am suspending the implementation of the agreement, and after I meet with the representatives, I will bring the agreement to a new examination."

