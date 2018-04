Several hundred haredi-religious demonstrators have blocked Haim Bar-Lev and Shivtei Yisrael Streets in Jerusalem at various times on Monday against the backdrop of a police investigation that opened after the death of a toddler in the south of the country.

At Kikar Hashabbat (Sabbath Square), a few dozen demonstrators set fire to garbage cans and blocked some of the traffic arteries. The police are at both locations.