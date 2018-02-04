Eli Yishai: Infiltrators agreement - submission to the extreme left

Former interior minister Eli Yishai has criticized the infiltration agreement signed between Israel and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, saying, "The agreement that was presented today is an agreement of surrender to the extreme left organizations, which actually began on the day the government decided to close the detention facilities."

The chairman of the Yahad Party continued, "Interior Minister Deri chose to empathize with illegal infiltrators instead of residents of southern Tel Aviv who suffered bitterly from them. This is a great day for infiltrators and a day of mourning for generations for Israeli citizens."