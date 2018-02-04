Hotovely: Sad that a leftist campaign keeps the right thing from being done

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has criticized the government's new agreement on infiltrators with the United Nations refugee agency, saying, "The decision to stop the removal of the infiltrators immediately is regrettable. One who infiltrated illegally into Israel must not receive a reward for their infiltration."

Writing on Facebook, Hotovely continued, "The agreements reached through the prime minister's hard work with the African countries were good agreements. It is regrettable that a hypocritical campaign of the left is preventing the right thing from being done. Labor infiltrators from Africa were and remain employment immigrants who do not meet the definition of refugees, and there is no moral obligation to absorb them."