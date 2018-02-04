Minister Akunis: We lost the battle. We will win the war.

Science Minister Ofir Akunis has responded to the new infiltrators agreement announced by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, saying, "We lost the battle. We will win the war. It's a hard evening for all those who want the rule of law. The lawbreakers, the illegal infiltrators, beat us temporarily."

Akunis continued, "With the funding of the left-wing organizations, some of which are funded by the European countries, a process of real social justice has been disrupted: the release of neighborhoods in southern Tel Aviv, Eilat and elsewhere from the yoke of African occupation. I promise, here and now: to follow the government and the Interior Minister so that 6,000 lawbreakers will be removed in the next year and a half, as signed in the agreement with the UN."