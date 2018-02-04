Avi Gabbay welcomes the cancellation of the deportation of infiltrators

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union has welcomed the agreement between Israel and the United Nations, in which the expulsion from Israel of the infiltrators was canceled. Gabbay said, "After years of ignoring the problem, there is finally an outline that also recognizes the status of the asylum seekers. It also lays down a solution for the rehabilitation of the neighborhoods of southern Tel Aviv and also establishes a policy for employment immigrants."

Gabbay added, "I welcome the new arrangement that reflects the Zionist Union's bill for comprehensive treatment for residents of the country and employment immigrants. The test is in its execution."